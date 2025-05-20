OTELIER ANNOUNCES NEW ALLIANCE PARTNERSHIP WITH PREFERRED HOTELS & RESORTS, THE WORLD'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT HOTEL BRAND

Otelier becomes the latest addition to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Alliance Partner Program, providing turnkey solutions to its global portfolio of independent luxury properties

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Otelier today announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand's Alliance Partner Program. This partnership solidifies Otelier's position as a recommended provider of business intelligence solutions for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the globe.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its dedication to offering guests authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences across its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts. By aligning with Otelier, Preferred Hotels & Resorts further solidifies its mission to provide best-in-class services and resources to its member properties.

"We're proud to join forces with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and support this remarkable portfolio of iconic properties around the world," said Otelier CEO Rob Lawrence. "By helping hoteliers centralize their data and unlock a 360-degree view of their business, we're empowering teams to move beyond spreadsheets and focus on what this group does best: delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Now available to Preferred Hotels & Resorts members, Otelier's business intelligence solution, IntelliSight, empowers hotel operators to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions across their entire property. With data centralized from all revenue-generating outlets – including F&B, spa, golf, retail, ticketing, parking, and more – IntelliSight provides a unified view of operational and financial performance. Visual dashboards and charts replace manual spreadsheets, giving operators the insights they need to spot trends, identify opportunities, and act with confidence.

Designed specifically for full-service hotels and luxury resorts, IntelliSight bridges the gap between commercial and financial data, enabling teams to understand profitability in real time and at a granular level. It helps hotel teams streamline operations and spend more time focused on delivering world-class guest experiences.

Representing more than 600 luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups in over 80 countries, Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and solutions-focused products and services from trusted partners through its Alliance Partner Program.

For more information about Otelier and its offerings, please visit otelier.io. For more information on Preferred Hotels & Resorts Alliance Partner Program, visit Preferredhotels.com/Alliance-Partner.

About Otelier

Otelier is a hospitality data platform powering the future of hotel operations. Serving more than 10,000 hotels worldwide, Otelier provides the industry's most comprehensive platform to help hotel owners and operators automate back-office processes and unlock a 360- degree view of their businesses. With more than 30 years of experience building solutions for the world's leading hotel groups, Otelier is trusted by hotels of all sizes — from individual properties to hotel management groups to global brands – for real-time visibility into financial and operational performance. Learn more at otelier.io.

