OTCQX Listing of Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Trading on the OTCQX is an upgrade from the Pink® market.

The Company's shares will begin trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "RECAF". United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

ReconAfrica CEO, Scot Evans, comments "beginning to trade on the OTCQX is an important milestone for ReconAfrica as we continue to build investor awareness in the United States and internationally. We believe this upgrade to the OTCQX-Best Market is timely as it facilitates a broader base of investor participation and liquidity, while the Company launches its initial three well drilling program opening the deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin."

ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana where the Company holds petroleum licenses comprising approximately 8.75 million contiguous acres.

For further information: Scot Evans CEO or Doug Allen, SVP Investor Relations | Tel: +1 (604) 423-5384, Email: [email protected]

