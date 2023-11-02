OSWCA Commends Ford Government's Proactive Stance on Housing Infrastructure Development

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) applauds the Ford government for recognizing and taking quick action on addressing one of the most critical impediments impacting the housing supply chain: getting water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure built.

"It is clear the Ford government remains focused on building homes faster," said Patrick McManus, Executive Director of the OSWCA. "The commitment to provide municipalities with $200 million to build housing enabling infrastructure will help to alleviate the financial burden they have been facing in recovering from the pandemic, while also trying to meet the demand for growth."

Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure are the most critical infrastructure assets necessary in the housing supply chain. This is the first step in new residential developments, without these assets being constructed, homes can't get built. Municipalities wholly own these infrastructure assets and due to budget limitations, many municipalities have been forced to scale back on their capital construction plans in 2023 and 2024. This means less housing enabling infrastructure is being built in the municipalities, where housing needs are most critical.

"These investments will have a direct, positive impact on the communities that are experiencing the housing crisis most acutely, and will support thousands of high paying employment opportunities in our industry. We appreciate the government's action on getting such a critical piece of the housing supply chain built, adds McManus"

The OSWCA is the voice of the sewer and watermain industry, representing over 750 member companies, including contractors, suppliers, manufacturers, and consulting engineers across the province. To learn more about the OSWCA go to www.oswca.org

SOURCE Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association

For further information: Patrick McManus, Executive Director, OSWCA, [email protected] or 905-629-7766 ext. 229