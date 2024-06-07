OSWCA and GTSWCA Welcome New Ontario Cabinet

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) and the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors' Association (GTSWCA) congratulate Premier Doug Ford's new provincial Cabinet. We thank the outgoing cabinet for their collaboration and commitment to serving the people of Ontario.

Today's Cabinet Shuffle is a signal that the Ontario government remains committed to building Ontario's economy, and we look forward to working with the new and returning Cabinet Ministers on issues that are critical to our industry, such as ensuring continued long-term investments in infrastructure, reducing red tape and addressing the skills gap."

- Patrick McManus, Executive Director of the OSWCA and GTSWCA

About OSWCA and GTSWCA

The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) represents over 800 companies who build, supply, and service core municipal infrastructure across Ontario. The Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA) has been representing sewer and watermain construction contractors in the Greater Toronto Area (Halton, Peel, York and Durham Regions and the City of Toronto) for more than 60 years, and currently serves over 200 member companies.

SOURCE Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association

For further information: Media Contact: [email protected]