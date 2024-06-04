OSWCA and GTSWCA Announce Stephanie Bellotto as Manager of Government Relations and Communications

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of both the Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) and the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA) are pleased to announce Stephanie Bellotto as Manager of Government Relations and Communications.

Stephanie Bellotto, Manager of Government Relations and Communications for the Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) and the Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA). (CNW Group/Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association)

Stephanie brings extensive experience in provincial government, with a strong background in communications, issues management, and stakeholder and media relations. She most recently served as Premier Doug Ford's Regional Press Secretary and held several positions across the Ford government over the last five years, including with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our team," expressed Patrick McManus, Executive Director of OSWCA and GTSWCA. "Her extensive knowledge of the provincial political landscape and communications expertise will be instrumental in advancing the interests of our members, particularly during this pivotal moment within the construction industry as we grapple with issues around investments, growth, and workforce development."

Stephanie will manage government and stakeholder relations, as well as the strategic communications for the OSWCA and GTSWCA. She will continue to foster strong relations with the provincial government and municipalities across Ontario and drive our advocacy efforts focused on sustainable investment, fair and transparent procurement, bridging the skilled trades gap, and helping to get critical infrastructure projects built faster.

"The sector plays a vital role in building, servicing, and supplying core municipal infrastructure that communities across Ontario rely on, while supporting economic development and job creation," said Stephanie Bellotto. "I look forward to working with the OSWCA and GTSWCA Board of Directors and government partners to advance the priorities of our membership."

About OSWCA and GTSWCA

The Ontario Sewer and Watermain Construction Association (OSWCA) represents over 800 companies who build, supply, and service core municipal infrastructure across Ontario. The Greater Toronto Sewer and Watermain Contractors Association (GTSWCA) has been representing sewer and watermain construction contractors in the Greater Toronto Area (Halton, Peel, York and Durham Regions and the City of Toronto) for more than 60 years, and currently serves over 200 member companies.

