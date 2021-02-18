Osum Announces Board Resignation

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Osum Oil Sands Corp. ("Osum" or "the Company") announces that Mr. Francesco Mele, Chief Operating Officer at Azimuth Capital Management, resigned from the Company's Board of Directors on February 16, 2021. Osum would like to thank Mr. Mele for his contributions to the Company during his tenure.

About Osum

Established in Alberta in 2005, Osum Oil Sands Corp. is a private oil sands producer focused on the responsible application of in situ recovery technologies within Canada's oil sands and carbonates. Additional information on the Company is available at osumcorp.com.

