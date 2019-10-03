Osteoporosis Canada Announces New Appointments to Board

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Osteoporosis Canada announced a new Chair and Vice-Chair at its Annual General Meeting held on September 15, 2019, in addition to the appointment of new members to its Board of Directors.

"Osteoporosis Canada is delighted to have a new Chair and Vice Chair and we welcome our three new Directors," said Dr. Famida Jiwa, President & CEO. "Together with our current Board members, we are committed to our vision and mission of a Canada without osteoporotic fractures."

Joining the Osteoporosis Canada Board in new positions are:

Linda Annis - Chair

Surrey, British Columbia

Linda Annis is a City Councillor in Surrey, BC and is also the Executive Director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers. Prior to this, she held several senior marketing and communications roles in both corporate and not for profit sectors. In addition to her role as Chair of the Board of Directors for Osteoporosis Canada, she is actively involved in various community groups including the Board of Directors for Zajac Ranch for Children (Chair) and as a Director of Semiahmoo House. Ms. Annis is a member of the Order of St. John and serves on the Kwantlen College Criminology Curriculum Advisory Committee. She has been awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal for her volunteer service.

Jeannette Briggs – Vice Chair

Oakville, Ontario

Jeannette Briggs is the Director of Settlements, Independent Electricity System Operator overseeing the $18.5 billion dollars of financial transactions in Ontario's electricity market. She is a member of her company's pension management committee. She was previously a board member at the Oakville Parent Child Centre in Oakville, Ontario and currently volunteers her time at The Compass, a food bank and outreach center in Mississauga Ontario. Ms. Briggs has a BA Economics from the University of Western Ontario, Honour BA Economics from Glendon Campus, York University, and a MBA from the Schulich School of Business. She is a CPA, CMA and holds a Fellow of Board Governance certification.

Osteoporosis Canada welcomed three new members to its Board:

Katharine Christopoulos - Director

Burlington, Ontario

Katharine Christopoulos is a CPA, CA and CPA (Illinois). As a Senior Principal with the Canadian Accounting Standards Board, Ms. Christopoulos works directly with accounting professionals to develop accounting and financial reporting standards and other guidance. In her role, she works across accounting frameworks by working with public companies, private enterprises and not-for-profit organizations. She also helps in the development of the Canadian Accounting Standards Board's strategic and annual plan. Ms. Christopoulos has been many years of experience being a volunteer board member for charities and committees of varying sizes.

Celeste Munger - Director

Vancouver, British Columbia

Celeste Munger is a CPA, CMA currently working as Controller for MEC Mechanical Inc., a mechanical construction company in Vancouver, British Columbia. She holds a MBA from Simon Fraser University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the University of British Columbia. Prior to her business career, Ms. Munger spent 2 years teaching in South Korea and 3 years teaching in Japan. She has volunteered with her community centre association, with CPABC, and with multiple community theatre groups in the past.

Kenneth C.W. Tan - Director

Richmond, British Columbia

Kenneth Tan works in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, managing the innovation and implementation of health educational programs that meet patient and societal needs. He has also been a CFO of public and private sector organizations. Mr. Tan has been a Vice-Chair and Board member of several non-profits and is a mentor with Futurpreneur Canada and Simon Fraser University's Beedie School of Business. He was a government-appointed trustee of the BC College Pension Plan. He is also a Board Member of VIA Rail Canada Inc., chairing its Major Projects Committee, and is an external member of the Board Governance Committee of the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA).

For more information about Osteoporosis Canada visit osteoporosis.ca.

About Osteoporosis Canada

Osteoporosis Canada, a registered charity, is the only national organization dedicated to serving people who have or are at risk of osteoporosis. In keeping with our vision of a Canada without osteoporosis fractures, the organization works to educate, empower and support individuals and communities in the risk reduction and treatment of osteoporosis by providing medically accurate information to patients, health professionals and the public.

At least 2 million Canadians are affected by osteoporosis. One in three women and one in 5 men will break a bone due to osteoporosis. There are approximately 30,000 hip fractures per year in Canada; data on spinal fractures is limited, but it is estimated that 65 per cent of vertebral fractures go undetected.

SOURCE Osteoporosis Canada

For further information: Tracie Napoli, Director, Fund Development & MARCOM, Osteoporosis Canada, tnapoli@osteoporosis.ca, 416-696-2663 ext. 2286

