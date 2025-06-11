Ostara Inc. Launches CG P2X in Western Canada: Phosphorus, Perfected

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ostara is proud to announce the launch of CG P2X in Western Canada, a next-generation phosphorus fertilizer that delivers unmatched efficiency, crop safety, and agronomic performance. Built on the trusted foundation of Crystal Green technology, P2X is a root-activated, seed-safe solution designed to meet increasing crop demands across agriculture.

P2X is phosphorus, perfected. Activated by organic acids and new mineralogy formed with the plant essential element magnesium, P2X delivers a consistent supply of plant-available phosphorus that doesn't tie up in the soil. It is 2x more efficient than traditional phosphorus fertilizers, allowing growers to apply less product while achieving equal or better results.

Field trials also show that P2X helps improve soil biology by reducing salt and free acid load, supporting healthier microbial activity and a more resilient growing environment. This means P2X isn't just good for ROI and logistical efficiency, it is better for the soil.

"P2X is clearly the most efficient, sustainable and economical phosphate fertilizer on the market. No other product can match the performance and value of P2X and there's no one better to drive the growth of P2X than Taurus" said from Ron Restum, Chief Commercial Officer, Ostara.

Unlike conventional phosphorus that can tie up before crops can access it, P2X responds to the plant. Its root-activated release ensures phosphorus is available during the moments of highest demand, from early vegetative stages through reproduction and beyond, without risking seedling safety or yield loss.

As Ostara's exclusive distribution partner in Western Canada, Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc. will offer P2X through its partnerships with the national retail network, supported by agronomic training, technical expertise, and field-level service.

"After nearly a decade working with Ostara, we've seen plant-controlled phosphate succeed across millions of acres," said Craig Davidson, President of Taurus Agricultural Marketing. "P2X takes it to the next level with a single-source, seed-safe phosphate that drives yield, supports soil health, and helps growers stay efficient and profitable in a tight-margin world."

P2X is available to the market now. Its launch signals a new era in phosphorus fertility, one that delivers more yield with less input while building healthier, more productive soils for the future.

OSTARA | ostara.com

TAURUS AGRICULTURAL MARKETING INC. | www.taurus.ag

About Ostara:

Ostara develops and manufactures high-efficiency fertilizers that improve plant uptake and reduce environmental losses. Backed by proprietary recovery and formulation technology, Ostara helps farmers grow more with less.

About Taurus Agricultural Marketing Inc.:

Taurus Ag is a Canadian-based agronomic marketing company focused on helping progressive growers unlock more from their seed, soil, and plant fertility. Through scientifically backed products and field-tested strategies, Taurus supports on-farm decision-making with tools that drive yield, improve efficiency, and build long-term profitability.

SOURCE Ostara

Ron Restrum, Chief Operating Officer, [email protected], 1-316-744-5260; Aqueena Clennett, Marketing Manager, [email protected], 1-780-581-3024