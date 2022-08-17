OSPRAIE AG SCIENCE, LLC. SALE OF SECURITIES OF CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Ospraie Ag Science, LLC ("Ospraie") announced today that Ospraie has sold an aggregate of 216,500 common shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarm") between August 15, 2022 and August 17, 2022 over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for aggregate consideration of $69,870.30 (collectively, the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, Ospraie held 29,500,630 common shares of CubicFarm, representing approximately 15.9% of the current issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis. Following the Transaction, Ospraie owns and exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 29,284,130 common shares of CubicFarm, representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CubicFarm on a non-diluted basis.

The securities of CubicFarm were acquired for investment purposes. Ospraie reviews its holdings in CubicFarm from time to time and may, depending on such review, market and other conditions and subject to compliance with applicable hold periods, increase or decrease its ownership of common shares, other securities of CubicFarm or related financial instruments, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated transaction or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY OSPRAIE UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

For further information: Dwight W. Anderson, Ospraie Ag Science, LLC, c/o Ospraie Management, LLC, 28th Floor - 437 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022