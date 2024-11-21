OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) held its fall Quarterly Release and announced measures that will streamline and strengthen its regulatory and supervisory oversight.

This quarter OSFI released the following:

OSFI also shared the results from the first phase of its Policy Review in which OSFI will rescind 20 guidelines and regulatory advisories. This ongoing initiative ensures OSFI's guidance remains current, fit-for-purpose, and able to adapt to emerging risks. It also supports and aligns with OSFI's risk appetite and new Supervisory Framework.

On December 5, 2024, OSFI will hold a virtual Quarterly Release Industry Day to give stakeholders further insight on the Quarterly Release items and the opportunity to ask related questions. Stakeholders are invited to register here.

Quote

"Today's updates on liquidity, capital, culture, and mortgage and commercial real estate lending help keep federally regulated financial institutions safe and sound. By continuously reviewing our policies, we reduce unnecessary regulation, enabling industry and OSFI to focus on the right risks, at the right time."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

OSFI's new guidance supports risks outlined in its Annual Risk Outlook and Semi-Annual Risk Outlook.

The next Quarterly Release pilot will be on February 20, 2025 , with a virtual Industry Day to follow on March 6 .

, with a virtual Industry Day to follow on . A review of the Quarterly Release and Industry Day pilot is ongoing. Results assessing the Quarterly Release pilot project will be included in OSFI's 2025 Annual Risk Outlook.

