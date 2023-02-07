OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) has once again been selected as one of the National Capital Region's top employers.

This special designation recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area that are industry leaders in providing exceptional places to work.

This is the third consecutive year that OSFI has received this honour. The annual ranking is organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

OSFI employs over 1,000 dedicated professionals across Canada. While the award is specific to the National Capital Region, it recognizes the hard work and dedication of OSFI employees across the country in all of our offices. They make our organization a great place to work no matter where they're located.

Through our Blueprint initiative, OSFI has embarked on a transformational journey to adapt to a more dynamic and interconnected risk environment while continuing to support Canadians' confidence in their financial system.

A main goal of that transformation is to foster a culture where our employees feel empowered to bring their best selves to work every day.

As we strive to create a diverse, dynamic, respectful, and fun workplace, we are excited and proud to have our efforts recognized once again.

"I am proud that OSFI has again been recognized as an employer of choice in the National Capital Region. This is a testament to all our people, who continue to make OSFI a wonderful place to work."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements. OSFI also houses the Office of the Chief Actuary (OCA), which is an independent unit within OSFI that provides a range of actuarial valuation and advisory services to the federal government.

