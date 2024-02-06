OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is once again one of the National Capital Region's top employers. This is the fourth consecutive year that OSFI has received this honour.

This special designation recognizes employers in the Ottawa-Gatineau metropolitan area that are industry leaders in providing exceptional places to work. The annual ranking is organized by the editors of MediaCorp Canada's Top 100 Employers.

OSFI employs over 1,400 dedicated professionals across Canada. While the award is specific to the National Capital Region, it recognizes the hard work and dedication of OSFI employees across the country. They make the organization a great place to work no matter where they are located.

As OSFI strives to create a diverse and dynamic workplace, we are excited and proud to have our efforts recognized once again.

We invite you to find out more about working with us, and explore our new website to learn more about OSFI, the work we do, and how we contribute to public confidence in Canada's financial system.

Quote

"I am proud that for the fourth year in a row, OSFI has again been recognized as Top 100 employer for the National Capital Region. This speaks to all our incredible people, who continue to make OSFI a wonderful place to work."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Quick facts

OSFI is an independent agency of the Government of Canada . Our mandate is to regulate and supervise more than 400 financial institutions and 1200 pension plans.

. Our mandate is to regulate and supervise more than 400 financial institutions and 1200 pension plans. OSFI embodies the vision for cultural transformation, where colleagues bring grit, urgency and integrity to their work.

Related links

