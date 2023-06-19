OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) launched the Climate Risk Forum (CRF) to build awareness and capacity within Canada's financial sector to respond to climate-related risks.

The CRF is a virtual forum used by OSFI to organize its climate engagement activities. It connects OSFI with domestic partners and stakeholders to help the Canadian financial sector navigate the challenges of managing climate-related risks.

Partners and stakeholders can subscribe for CRF updates on OSFI's webpage. Forum subscribers can engage in information sessions. They can also signal their interest in other CRF activities including roundtables, workstreams, practitioner sessions, and external advisory groups.

"We will benefit from connecting with a diverse set of domestic partners and stakeholders on climate-related risks. We hope that these engagements will provide unique insights on the potential impact of these risks on the Canadian financial system."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI's first CRF activity is a consultation on draft Climate Risk Returns. This is in partnership with the Bank of Canada and the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. The consultation will be launched this summer.

and the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation. The consultation will be launched this summer. OSFI has also established the Climate Risk Hub. The Hub is a team of experts whose primary focus is to lead OSFI's response to climate-related risks.

