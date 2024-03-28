TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) successfully held the first International Financial Regulators Chief Risk Officer Roundtable in Toronto on March 26-27, 2024. The roundtable was created as a forum for major international financial regulators to exchange insights and best practices.

Over 20 people participated in the roundtable, including international Chief Risk Officers and those in key internal risk management roles from six different countries. Discussion topics included strategies for mitigating operational, strategic, and supervisory risks. This event marks a significant step in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the global financial regulatory community.

"OSFI recognizes the importance of continuous improvement in our risk management practices. Through initiatives like the International Financial Regulators Roundtable, we seek to enhance our collective understanding and capabilities in navigating operational, strategic, and supervisory risks. Thank you to everyone who participated for their insights."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions

OSFI launched the International Financial Regulator's Chief Risk Officer Roundtable in 2023.

