Attention Assignment Desks, Editors and Reporters

OTTAWA, ON, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a speech OSFI Assistant Superintendent will be delivering at the CD Howe Institute titled The Importance of Sound Mortgage Underwriting.

Who: Tolga Yalkin, Assistant Superintendent, Policy, Innovation and Stakeholder Affairs with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

What: Media are invited to cover Mr Yalkin's speech only.

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 12:00 pm (ET)

Where: CD Howe Institute, 67 Yonge Street, Suite 300, Toronto (on-site)

Registration: Reporters can register for this event by contacting Public Affairs at the email below before Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:00 am (ET).

Please note: The Q&A portion of this event is off-the-record. No participant's remarks can be attributed without that participant's explicit permission.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

For further information: Media contact: OSFI Public Affairs, [email protected], 343-550-9373