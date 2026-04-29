OSC settles three cases involving breaches of director and officer bans

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced settlements with three individuals who failed to comply with director and officer bans imposed by the Capital Markets Tribunal, reinforcing the OSC's commitment to ensuring that Tribunal orders are respected and enforced.

The settlements arise from the OSC Enforcement Division's ongoing review of non-compliance with director and officer bans. As outlined by the OSC in October 2025, this review focuses on identifying individuals who may have violated multi-year or permanent bans that prohibit them from acting as a director or officer of any issuer.

As part of this initiative, the OSC settled alleged breaches of director and officer bans with the following individuals:

Each Settlement Agreement addresses specific failures to comply with Tribunal-ordered bans. In each case, the individual admitted to the misconduct, agreed to an additional director and officer ban, and paid an administrative penalty for breaching Ontario securities law.

"These agreements are the latest action taken by the OSC to protect Ontario's investors from individuals who should not be operating in our capital markets," said Bonnie Lysyk, Executive Vice President, Enforcement, at the OSC. "Compliance with Tribunal orders is not optional, and we will continue to enforce bans to protect investors."

The OSC continues to proactively monitor compliance with director and officer bans and will commence additional enforcement proceedings where non-compliance is identified.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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