Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ADAM JOSEPH ARQUETTE and ARQUETTE INSURANCE AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT, File No. 2025-28

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Ontario Securities Commission

Apr 27, 2026, 14:02 ET

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated April 27, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

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Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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