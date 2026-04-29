OSC seeks applications for Investor Advisory Panel

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP or Panel), an advisory committee to the OSC that provides the primary retail investor perspective on policy, rule-making and other regulatory initiatives.

The IAP advises and comments on proposed rules, policies and investor protection issues. Its response to requests for comments are published on the OSC's website. The Panel considers the views of a broad range of investors, in part through consulting with them and organizations representing investors.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process. New IAP members will be selected to ensure the Panel continues to:

represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and investor and other perspectives;

fulfill its mandate; and

operate productively as a collaborative team.

The term for some IAP members will end in the coming year. New members will be appointed to staggered terms beginning at different points depending on when vacancies arise.

A selection committee consisting of the OSC's Chief Executive Officer and two Executive Vice Presidents will interview short-listed candidates and appoint new members for terms of up to two years.

The OSC's Investor Office supports the Panel, including serving as the liaison between the Panel and the Commission, and providing resources and administrative assistance to support the Panel's effective operations. Additional information about the IAP, including its mandate and details on member remuneration for their time in meeting the mandate, can be found in its Terms of Reference.

If you are interested in applying for membership, please submit your resume indicating your relevant experience by Tuesday, May 26, 2026 to [email protected].

The OSC is committed to diversity, and it is our priority to provide an inclusive workplace, including on our advisory committees, where all individuals feel safe, valued, respected, and empowered. We are committed to ensuring an inclusive, barrier-free, accessible recruitment process so that all individuals with disabilities, who are interested in pursuing and who apply for employment with the OSC, are made aware of the accommodation measures available to them throughout the recruitment and hiring process.

If you require an accommodation, please contact Paloma Ellard and we will work with you to meet your needs. For further information, please refer to accessibility at the OSC.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Pride at Work Canada, and is committed to our Accessibility and Reconciliation Action Plans.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: Julia K. Mackenzie, [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]