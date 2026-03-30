OSC seeks feedback on efforts to create a machine-readable regulatory framework

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback on how to best build and shape a machine-readable dataset of securities rules and regulatory documents to facilitate improved access, clarity and usability for capital market participants. To support this work, the OSC has published an overview describing how this machine-readable dataset could transform access to securities regulation in Ontario and reduce burden.

"The OSC is exploring how a machine‑readable regulatory framework could reduce compliance burden and translate rules into clear, consistent data that firms can build into their systems from the outset," said Leslie Byberg, Executive Vice President, Strategic Regulation. "This could result in lower costs and faster compliance, allowing resources to be focused on serving investors and enhancing Ontario's capital markets."

In 2025, the OSC collected preliminary stakeholder input on this initiative with the support of RegGenome, a regulatory data technology company. This early work explored the impacts and feasibility of using machine-assisted annotation by OSC experts to label and categorize segments of relevant statutes, regulations, rules and policies. These annotations would enhance searchability, highlight linkages across documents, and improve the ability of humans and computers to understand and analyze the regulatory framework with the potential to make compliance faster and more accurate. The overview published on our website sets out more of the potential impacts of machine-readable regulations for Ontario capital markets participants.

The Commission is requesting further feedback on the next steps to best support investors, industry, and regulatory technology innovators with this dataset. The OSC's 2026–2027 Statement of Priorities includes our commitment to develop a proof of concept for a machine-readable version of Ontario's securities regulation, and stakeholder input will help guide the next stage of this important work.

The OSC welcomes comments until June 30, 2026.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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