OSC CEO, Grant Vingoe elected as Vice-Chair of IOSCO

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Grant Vingoe, has been elected Vice-Chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for the 2026–2028 term.

OSC CEO, Grant Vingoe - appointed as a Vice-Chair of the IOSCO Board. (CNW Group/Ontario Securities Commission)

"Grant's appointment as IOSCO Vice-Chair is a tremendous honour and well‑deserved recognition by global partners of his leadership and expertise," said Kevan Cowan, Chair of the OSC Board. "Grant has a deep understanding of Canadian and international capital markets, and a proven track record as a thoughtful, principled regulator. He will represent Ontario and Canada extremely well on the world stage at this pivotal moment for global markets."

As IOSCO Vice-Chair, Mr. Vingoe will work closely with regulators from advanced and emerging markets to address shared priorities including market integrity, investor confidence, financial innovation, cross-border cooperation and managing systemic risk.

"I thank the IOSCO Board for electing me as Vice-Chair, and I am deeply honoured to take on this important role. Canadian regulators have long worked together to achieve consensus through rigorous debate paired with mutual respect, and that is the approach I will bring as Vice-Chair," said Mr. Vingoe. "In this environment of rapid change, geopolitical uncertainty and diverse regulatory approaches, IOSCO's role as a global standard setter is crucial. I look forward to working with our global members to write the next chapter of IOSCO."

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators, representing more than 95 per cent of the world's capital markets in more than 130 jurisdictions. In his role as Vice-Chair, Mr. Vingoe will support Jean-Paul Servais in his capacity as Chair on IOSCO's global work to promote investor protection, fair and efficient markets, and financial stability. His role as IOSCO Vice-Chair runs concurrently with his current term as OSC CEO, which runs until December 31, 2029.

Mr. Vingoe will serve as Vice-Chair alongside Toshiyuki Miyoshi – Vice Minister for International Affairs, Financial Services Agency of Japan, Mark Uyeda – Commissioner, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Islam Azzam – Executive Chairman, Financial Regulatory Authority, Egypt.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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