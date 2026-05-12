OSC's Investor Advisory Panel releases 2025 Annual Report

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) today released its 2025 Annual Report summarizing its activities, submissions, consultations, and meetings.

The past year saw a continuation of significant developments that affect retail investors, including advances in technology, more variety in investment products and ways to invest, and increasing uncertainty concerning the economy and the broader geo-political environment. The work of the IAP focused on understanding how these issues are impacting retail investors and then providing the retail investor perspective to the policy and rule-making initiatives of the Commission. The Panel raised issues and made recommendations across a variety of initiatives, reflecting its view that investor protection is essential to realizing all parts of the OSC's mandate.

"Given the rapid pace of change and innovation and the challenging geo-political environment, the IAP believes its work to help bring the views of retail investors and an investor protection lens to OSC policy and rule-making initiatives is vital to healthy, vibrant and safe capital markets," said IAP Chair Jim Sinclair. "We will continue to focus on the impact of new developments on retail investors and the capital markets, and the need for new strategies and tools, along with a regulatory framework that is proportionate, and maintains a focus on investor protection and the rule of law. We will also continue to develop our knowledge and understanding of issues affecting investors and the capital markets, and further our outreach so we can be suitably prepared to identify and advise the OSC on challenges as they arise for both investors and the capital markets more broadly."

To help the OSC fulfil its investor protection mandate, the IAP's advice in 2025 covered a wide range of issues and policies related to individual investors, capital formation and competitiveness. It highlighted the importance of collaboration and harmonization within Canada to enhance investor protection and supported the OSC's leadership on international working groups and its monitoring of international developments. In particular, the IAP recommended the OSC pursue or continue to pursue what the IAP considers to be key opportunities to enhance investor protection, including:

Providing disclosure that is accessible, clear and easy to understand for investors especially do-it-yourself investors.

Allowing for additional tools, resources and supports to assist investors in their decision-making, together with appropriate safeguards.

Considering whether additional measures are needed to regulate finfluencers and reduce or restrict digital engagement practices.

Expanding the tools and strategies available to respond to wrongdoing, including enhanced freeze powers and the power to dispose of frozen assets and impose higher sanctions.

Finalizing and implementing binding authority for the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments as soon as possible and making resources available to investors to make the dispute resolution process as clear and easy to understand as possible.

Providing regulatory guidance and setting expectations so the responsibilities (including liabilities) for the risks associated with the deployment and use of AI tools and strategies are clear to all market participants and investors.

Assessing the impact on investor protection when considering capital formation initiatives, such as permitting long-term asset funds to be sold to retail investors, and evaluating the investor protection mechanisms that can support effective capital formation.

The IAP commends the OSC for its continued efforts to ensure consistency across the regulatory landscape and to guard against systemic risk. The Panel supports the OSC's outreach to Ontario investors, and notably its Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation, and looks forward to ongoing engagement with OSC staff as the OSC continues to deliver on its commitments in its Strategic Plan.

About the IAP

Comprised of up to nine members, the IAP is an advisory committee to the Ontario Securities Commission that solicits and represents the views of retail investors on the OSC's policy and rule-making initiatives. Members of the IAP are appointed for terms of up to two years, with possible reappointment for one additional term. The OSC's Investor Office supports the Panel including serving as the liaison between the Panel and the Commission, and providing resources and administrative support.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: James Sinclair, Chair, Investor Advisory Panel, [email protected] ; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]