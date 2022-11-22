OSC seeks comment on 2023-2024 priorities

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking feedback from stakeholders on its draft 2023-2024 Statement of Priorities (SoP) which will guide business planning for the fiscal year. The SoP sets out the strategic goals the OSC intends to focus its resources and actions on, as well as priority initiatives the OSC will pursue to support the strategic goals.

"The draft priorities mark the first time our new organizational and governance structure is reflected in our plans and outline the approach we will take to address the regulatory, economic and technological environment the OSC is operating in," said Grant Vingoe, CEO of the OSC. "Delivering strong investor protection remains a core value in all initiatives and actions we undertake as we continue to streamline regulation and implement our expanded mandate to promote competition and foster capital formation."

To review the draft 2023-2024 OSC Statement of Priorities please visit the OSC website. Written comments can be submitted until December 22, 2022. Following review of the comments, any necessary revisions will be incorporated into the final 2023-2024 SoP which will be published as part of the OSC Business Plan in Spring 2023.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

