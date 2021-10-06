OSC seeks applications for the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking applications for membership to its Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Office of the Secretary on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the OSC's administrative tribunal. The Committee meets on an as needed basis and may also be required to provide written feedback on initiatives.

The SPAC consists of staff from the Office of the Secretary, members from the private sector and staff of the Enforcement Branch. Private sector members serve three-year terms.

Applicants must be currently practising or have practised in securities litigation within the last three years, be in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario, have an excellent knowledge of Ontario securities law, and a strong interest in the development of tribunal policy and procedure.

Additional information about the SPAC, including current membership and mandate, is available on the OSC's website.

The SPAC is chaired by Grace Knakowski, Secretary to the Commission, Office of the Secretary. Interested persons are requested to submit their resume indicating relevant experience by November 5, 2021 to [email protected].

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

