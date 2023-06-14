OSC seeks applications for the Market Structure Advisory Committee

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC or the Committee).

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The Committee also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in those markets.

The OSC is committed to having diverse perspectives on its committees. MSAC members are selected for their extensive knowledge of the Canadian capital markets and market structure, and strong knowledge of the regulatory requirements in securities legislation in Canada. Serving up to two consecutive two-year terms, the 12 to 15 committee members meet quarterly and those that have not reached term limits have the opportunity to express an interest to renew their membership. The MSAC is currently chaired by the Director of the Market Regulation Branch of the OSC and the MSAC mandate is posted on the OSC website.

All interested parties, including representatives with industry experience and expertise in market structure issues, are invited to submit applications for membership on the MSAC in writing, indicating their areas of practice and relevant experience by Friday, July 28, 2023.

Applications to be considered for membership of the MSAC may be forwarded in writing to:

[email protected]

Any questions regarding the MSAC may be addressed to:

Michelle Alexander Alex Petro

Manager, Market Regulation Trading Specialist, Market Regulation

[email protected] [email protected]

The OSC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that fosters belonging where diverse perspectives are represented.

It is our priority to ensure opportunities are visible and barrier-free to all under-represented groups, including, but not limited to, Indigenous, Black, and racialized groups, people with disabilities, women, and people from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

If you require accommodation during the recruitment process, please let us know by contacting our confidential inbox [email protected].

Visit Accessibility at the OSC to review the OSC's policies on accessibility and accommodation in the workplace.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Pride at Work Canada.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

