OSC seeks applications for the Market Structure Advisory Committee

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC).

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

Members are selected for their extensive knowledge of the Canadian capital markets and market structure, and for their strong knowledge of the regulatory requirements of securities legislation in Canada. Serving up to two consecutive two-year terms, the 12 to 15 committee members meet quarterly, and those yet to reach their term limits have the opportunity to express an interest in renewing their membership. The MSAC is currently chaired by the Director of the Market Regulation Branch of the OSC.

All interested parties, including representatives with industry experience and expertise in market structure issues, are invited to submit applications for membership on the MSAC in writing, indicating their areas of practice and relevant experience. The OSC is looking for members with experience from a variety of perspectives. Applications are due by July 7, 2021.

Applications and questions regarding MSAC may be forwarded in writing to:

[email protected]

c/o Ruxandra Smith

Senior Accountant, Market Regulation

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-8322

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

