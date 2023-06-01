OSC seeks applications for Seniors Expert Advisory Committee

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking members for its Seniors Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC or the Committee).

The SEAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by seniors. First established in 2016, the Committee provides OSC staff with expert opinions and input on securities-related policy, and operational, education and outreach activities that are designed to meet the needs of Ontario's older investors. The Committee consists of up to 15 members, typically including representation from the legal community, academia, industry, medical professionals, and seniors' advocates.

The SEAC will be constituted for a one year period and meet approximately four to six times. The Committee is chaired by Tyler Fleming, Director of the Investor Office.

Interested parties should submit an application, indicating their relevant experience by Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Applications and questions regarding the SEAC may be submitted via email to the OSC's Investor Office at [email protected].

The OSC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that fosters belonging where diverse perspectives are represented.

It is our priority to ensure opportunities are visible and barrier-free to all under-represented groups, including, but not limited to, Indigenous, Black, and racialized groups, people with disabilities, women, and people from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

If you require accommodation during the recruitment process, please let us know by contacting our confidential inbox [email protected].

Visit Accessibility at the OSC to review the OSC's policies on accessibility and accommodation in the workplace.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Pride at Work Canada .

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

