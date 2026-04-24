Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and PURPOSE INVESTMENTS INC. and SOM SEIF, File No. 2025-18
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 24, 2026, 16:11 ET
TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated April 24, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar
Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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