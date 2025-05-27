OSC's Investor Advisory Panel releases 2024 Annual Report

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission's Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) today released its 2024 Annual Report summarizing its activities, submissions, consultations, and meetings.

Retail investors in 2024 found themselves in a rapidly changing retail investing environment with developments affecting the economy, financial markets and the regulatory landscape. Against this beackdrop, the IAP focused on the importance of securities regulation by continuing to prioritize investor protection in light of the increasing risks, uncertainties and heightened volatility investors face.

The IAP considered both the risks and opportunities for retail investors. This included looking at the risks faced by the growing number of do-it-yourself (DIY) investors and the importance of timely, accessible and reliable information, including the importance of providing information such as risk disclosure to investors in plain language, before they make investment decisions. The IAP also considered investors' ongoing interest in crypto assets, the growing interest in greater access to alternative assets for retail investors, and the lack of transparency and lower investor protection offered by the private markets.

"Given the growing complexity of the challenges that retail investors face and the dramatic shifts beyond our borders, the IAP believes its work to help bring the views of retail investors and an investor protection lens to OSC policy and rule-making initiatives is more important than ever," said IAP Chair Jim Sinclair. "We will continue to focus on the evolving geopolitical landscape and the themes outlined in our annual report so as to be well-positioned to identify and advise the OSC on additional unexpected challenges that may arise for both retail investors and the capital markets."

To help fulfil the OSC's investor protection mandate in a complex and shifting environment, the IAP's advice in 2024 considered a wide range of issues and policies that affect retail investors. In particular, the IAP recommended the OSC pursue or continue to pursue what the IAP considers to be key opportunities to enhance investor protection, including:

Considering initiatives to provide non-tailored advice in the OEO channel.

Conducting a targeted review of finfluencers to determine whether additional regulation is required to ensure the quality of the information provided and implementing measures to reduce or restrict harmful digital engagement practices in retail investing.

Evaluating and enhancing the information investors receive about their investment products, their ability to make informed investment decisions about competing products and services, and addressing improper sales practices and misleading titles.

Binding authority for the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments through a framework that is timely, accessible, fair and efficient.

Ensuring the OSC has the necessary tools, resources and capabilities — including additional powers through legislative amendments — that will support and enhance enforcement.

Developing initiatives to enhance competition and assess initiatives to promote capital formation through the lens of investor protection, enhancing confidence in capital markets by increasing investor awareness of the OSC's contributions to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.

The IAP commends the OSC for the commitment in its Strategic Plan to quickly deliver effective regulatory actions in anticipation of emerging trends, and for its work and leadership with its domestic and international counterparts to successfully achieve its mandate.

About the IAP

Comprised of up to nine members, the IAP is an advisory committee to the Ontario Securities Commission that solicits and represents the views of retail investors on the OSC's policy and rule-making initiatives. Members of the IAP are appointed for terms of up to two years, with possible reappointment for one additional term.

