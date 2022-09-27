OSC requests new members for the Registrant Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking applicants for membership on its Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC).

In recognizing the importance of consulting with our stakeholders, the OSC's RAC serves as a forum to discuss issues and challenges faced by registrants in interpreting and complying with Ontario securities law, including registration and compliance related matters.

The Committee also plays a consultative role by providing feedback to the OSC on the development and implementation of policy and rule making initiatives that promote investor protection and fair and efficient capital markets. We welcome applicants who bring a broad diversity of thought and background including those with retail investor experience.

Established in 2012, the RAC meets approximately four times a year, in addition to ad hoc meetings as required. The Committee consists of ten to twelve members representing the different registration categories and business models overseen by the OSC. Membership terms for the RAC are for twenty-four months, after which membership may be reconstituted.

The RAC is chaired by Debra Foubert, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation.

Interested parties should submit their resume indicating their relevant experience by October 31, 2022.

Resumes to be considered for membership may be forwarded in writing to:

[email protected].

Any questions regarding the RAC can be addressed to:

Felicia Tedesco

Deputy Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-8273

[email protected]

Merzana Martinakis

Senior Accountant, Compliance and Registrant Regulation

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2398

[email protected]

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

