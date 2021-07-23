OSC publishes guidance on enforcement investigations and document production

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published guidance to assist individuals and companies that participate in initial assessments and investigations being conducted by Enforcement Staff. These resources are intended to facilitate cooperation and efficient investigations.

The new resources provide added transparency on the processes and timelines that individuals and companies can expect when interacting with Enforcement Staff, as well as Staff's expectations of those involved in assessments and investigations. Additionally, these resources provide detailed information to assist those responding to Staff requests for records and documents, and set out Staff's preferred production methods.

OSC Staff Notice 15-707 Enforcement Investigation Guidance and OSC Staff Notice 15-708 Document Production Guidance can be found on the OSC's website, along with other investigation-related resources including guidance on the OSC's Credit for Cooperation program.

The OSC's website also includes information about the OSC's Whistleblower and Mediation programs, as well as resources to assist individuals and parties involved in proceedings before the OSC Tribunal.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected], For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

