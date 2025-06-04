OSC publishes 2024 Report on Canadian OTC Derivatives

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its 2024 Report on Canadian OTC Derivatives (the Report). The Report gathers publicly available data in one place, providing transparency and summarizing key features of Canada's OTC derivatives markets in 2024 for investors and other market participants.

The Report looks at general characteristics and describes statistical trends and observations. Some highlights, include:

Canada's OTC derivatives market has surpassed the $100 trillion outstanding notional level for the first time in 2024.

OTC derivatives market has surpassed the outstanding notional level for the first time in 2024. There was a shift towards interest rate derivatives linked to risk free rates and away from products linked to Interbank Offered Rates.

Interest rate derivatives are the largest asset class by outstanding notional; foreign exchange is the largest by number of outstanding positions.

The OSC will continue its efforts to make this data available to investors and other market participants. Data for the Report (page 27) comes primarily from public sources.

