OSC publishes 2024 Corporate Finance Division Annual Report

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its annual Corporate Finance Division Annual Report, which provides an overview of our operational and policy work for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and guidance about our expectations and interpretation of regulatory requirements in certain areas.

"To support the OSC Strategic Plan published earlier this year, three operating departments –Corporate Finance, the Chief Accountant and Mergers & Acquisitions – were brought together to form the Corporate Finance Division," said Winnie Sanjoto, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Division at the OSC. "We remain focused on improving the transparency, trustworthiness and efficiency of capital markets through our regulatory oversight of Ontario's reporting issuers and other important market participants. Engagement with our stakeholders continues to be a critical component of our work."

The report provides issuers with guidance on trends and issues identified during compliance and prospectus reviews and best practices, where applicable. It also describes and provides updates on our work on various policy projects, as well as providing updates from the Department of the Chief Accountant and the Department of Mergers and Acquisitions.

OSC Staff Notice 51-736 Corporate Finance Division 2024 Annual Report is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

