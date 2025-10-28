OSC issues Temporary Cease Trade Order against Adam Joseph Arquette and Arquette Insurance and Wealth Management

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has issued a Temporary Cease Trade Order (TCTO) against Mr. Adam Joseph Arquette and his company Arquette Insurance and Wealth Management (AIWM).

The OSC is investigating possible breaches of securities law by Mr. Arquette and AIWM. The conduct under investigation includes potential unregistered trading and advising, and fraud.

Mr. Arquette and AIWM are not registered with the OSC. They are not authorized to engage in the business of trading in securities in Ontario.

The TCTO prohibits further trading in securities by Mr. Arquette and AIWM.

Ontario investors who have been approached by Mr. Arquette or AIWM, should contact the OSC's Inquiries and Contact Centre 1-877-785-155 or email us: [email protected].

The OSC urges investors to always check the registration of any person or business trying to sell them any investment or give them investment advice.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

