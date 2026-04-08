OSC invites applications from experienced leaders to join its new Capital Markets Advisory Committee

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications from senior leaders to join its new Capital Markets Advisory Committee (CMAC). CMAC will be a senior‑level, industry‑wide forum established on a pilot basis to provide strategic insight and perspectives on trends and developments affecting Ontario's capital markets, while serving as an integrated forum for advisory input previously provided through multiple committees.

CMAC will play an important role in supporting the OSC's Strategic Plan by providing expert insight on regulatory operations, emerging market trends, and innovation opportunities. The committee will:

Provide expert input on proposed rules, guidance, and regulatory initiatives to promote effective and proportionate regulation.

Advise on strategic priorities to ensure alignment with market realities and supporting strong investor outcomes.

Share insights on global and domestic trends, risks, and opportunities for innovation to inform policy and strategy.

"The Capital Markets Advisory Committee will strengthen the links between the OSC and leading experts by connecting our regulatory functions, and providing insights and advice to help support the important work the OSC delivers on behalf of Ontario's market participants and investors," said Grant Vingoe, Chief Executive Officer, OSC. "As global capital markets evolve in response to the external environment, we look forward to working with industry leaders to position Ontario as a destination for innovation, competitiveness, and strong investor protection."

Application Process

The OSC welcomes applications from senior leaders across Ontario's capital markets, including marketplace representatives and dealers, reporting issuers, institutional investors, technology innovators, academics and other market participants. Diversification of membership on CMAC will be a priority to promote representation from a wide range of market segments, business models, and perspectives. Interested parties should submit their resume indicating their areas of practice and relevant experience by April 30, 2026.

Additional information about CMAC, including its mandate and details on the selection process can be found in the terms of reference. Applicants will be informed accordingly by late May, and the composition of the new Advisory Committee will be made public on the OSC's website.

Applications should be submitted by email to [email protected].

The OSC is committed to diversity, and it is our priority to provide an inclusive workplace, including on our advisory committees, where all individuals feel safe, valued, respected, and empowered.

We are committed to ensuring an inclusive, barrier-free, accessible recruitment process so that all individuals with disabilities, who are interested in pursuing and who apply for employment with the OSC, are made aware of the accommodation measures available to them throughout the recruitment and hiring process.

If you require an accommodation, please contact Paloma Ellard and we will work with you to meet your needs. For further information, please refer to accessibility at the OSC.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, and Pride at Work Canada, and is committed to our Accessibility and Reconciliation Action Plans.

Note to editors:

The Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) and Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC) will be put on pause during the pilot committee.

The Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC) and Small Business Advisory Committee (SBAC) terms have ended and will not be reconstituted.

The following committees are continuing: Securities Advisory Committee (SAC) Registrant Advisory Committee (RAC)

The pilot will run for 12 months with the inaugural meeting taking place in June 2026.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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