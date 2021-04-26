OSC Investor Alert: Sunil Tulsiani

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning Ontario investors regarding the conduct of Sunil Tulsiani, who is permanently banned from trading securities in Ontario, and pleaded guilty to Securities Act offences in 2017. The OSC is aware of events being hosted by Mr. Tulsiani's Private Investment Club.

On June 7, 2017, Mr. Tulsiani pled guilty to unregistered trading and breaching an OSC cease trade order in connection with an investment scheme involving the Private Investment Club, which targeted Ontario investors.

On March 22, 2012, the Commission imposed a number of bans on Mr. Tulsiani and his company, Tulsiani Investments. They were ordered to cease trading permanently.

Mr. Tulsiani remains subject to a permanent cease trade order, which permanently bans him from trading in securities (which includes soliciting investors to trade in securities), or serving as a director or officer of a company or investment firm.

Ontario investors who have been approached by Mr. Tulsiani should contact the OSC Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or [email protected]. The OSC encourages anyone who is considering buying or selling an investment to first do research or talk to their registered investment advisor.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

