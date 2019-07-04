OSC Investor Alert: RTG Direct Trading Group

TORONTO, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning Ontarians about a scheme targeting former investors of RTG Direct Trading Group (RTG), which previously operated a binary options scam. Binary options trading is now banned in Ontario and many other Canadian provinces.

Individuals claiming to be associated with RTG are contacting investors who previously lost money with the company, claiming to be able to recoup money lost for a fee.

RTG remains subject to a permanent cease-trade order issued by the OSC on December 20, 2016.

Ontarians who have been approached by individuals claiming to be from RTG should contact the OSC Inquiries and Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For Investor Inquiries: OSC Contact Centre , 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

Related Links

http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

