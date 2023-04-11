OSC Investor Alert: GoldberryCo

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is warning the public about GoldberryCo, which is operating through the websites goldberryco.com, Goldbrco.com, GoldberryCo and is not registered to sell investments in Canada.

GoldberryCo may be encouraging Canadians to invest through social media, news articles and spoofed websites of legitimate companies, including well-known Canadian media, reporters and high-profile individuals.

Ontario investors who have been approached by GoldberryCo or purchased its investment products should contact the OSC's Inquiries and Contact Centre at 1-877-785-1555 or [email protected].

The OSC urges investors always to check the registration of any person or business trying to sell them an investment or give them investment advice. Before investing in crypto assets, investors should also consult the list of platforms that are registered with Canadian securities regulators.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]