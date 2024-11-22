OSC introduces new Investing Academy course during Financial Literacy Month

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today added a new course, Investing 102: Beyond the basics, to Investing Academy by GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca. Investing Academy is a series of free interactive courses that teach people about money and investing.

The new course includes the topics: making an investing plan, DIY investing, how ESG investing works and investing in stocks and crypto. Investing Academy's interactive courses take about one hour to complete on desktop or mobile devices. Popular previous courses include Investing 101, Managing your Money 101 and Planning for the Future.

"We're pleased to help people build their investing knowledge with our newest Investing Academy course," said Leslie Byberg, Executive Vice President, Strategic Regulation at the OSC. "Investor education is a key part of the OSC's investor protection mandate, and resources like this can help people make more informed investment decisions."

"Money on your Mind. Talk about it!" is the theme of Financial Literacy Month. Many people feel uncomfortable talking about money. But talking about finances, and learning more about money, can help people reach their financial goals.

Throughout November, OSC in the Community has been offering many in person and virtual activities to talk about financial matters. The OSC's award-winning investor education website GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca has informative articles, including five conversation starters to build better money habits. It also has tools, calculators, worksheets and videos to help people enhance their financial literacy. New Canadians and people new to investing can also find information in 23 languages on the OSC's multilingual website Introduction to Investing.

For more financial education resources, investors can sign up for Investor News. The OSC's popular e-newsletter helps Ontarians stay informed with topical articles, resources and investor alerts.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook

Add us on Instagram

Watch us on YouTube

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]