OSC Director Tyler Fleming to chair Government of Ontario Financial Literacy Committee

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce that Tyler Fleming, Director, Investor Office will chair the newly formed Ontario Intragovernmental Committee on Financial Literacy (ICFL).

The ICFL is being created to strengthen the collaboration and dialogue amongst provincial ministries and agencies on initiatives and opportunities to improve financial literacy in Ontario.

"COVID-19 highlights the importance of ensuring people have the tools they need to manage their finances and make personal financial choices that work for them and their families," said Minister of Finance Rod Phillips. "Improving the financial literacy of the people of Ontario will help foster growth, create jobs and long-term prosperity that will help improve their financial well-being during the pandemic and beyond."

"I'm pleased to be leading this important government initiative to advance financial literacy in Ontario," said Tyler Fleming, Director, Investor Office at the OSC. "I look forward to collaborating with others across government to provide Ontarians with opportunities to build their financial knowledge, skills and confidence."

Chaired by the OSC, the ICFL will meet quarterly, beginning in 2021, to foster discussion on financial literacy and will collaborate to embed financial literacy in provincial programs, policies and training across various agencies and ministries.

For more information on the OSC's Investor Office, including investor resources and tools, visit GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca, one of Canada's most-visited financial education websites.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

