OSC appoints Deana Djurdjevic as Chief Administrative Officer, newly created role

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Chair and CEO Maureen Jensen announced today the appointment of Deana Djurdjevic as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) effective December 16, 2019. Ms. Djurdjevic will join the Executive Team, working alongside Leslie Byberg, Executive Director of the OSC, in the newly created, separate role of CAO.

In this role, Ms. Djurdjevic will be responsible for the oversight and leadership of the OSC's corporate operations. This includes financial management and reporting, human resources management, corporate services, business continuity and emergency management, information systems and security, business planning and corporate performance, enterprise risk management and internal audit.

"Deana has extensive experience building, leading and transforming businesses and teams," said Maureen Jensen, Chair and CEO of the OSC. "Deana's deep understanding of the capital markets and her expertise introducing innovative business models, technology and regulations will help the OSC continue to be a modern securities regulator."

Ms. Djurdjevic has more than 20 years of experience overseeing business operations in the Canadian capital markets. Prior to joining the OSC, Ms. Djurdjevic was instrumental in developing and launching the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario's (FSRA) modernization roadmap, leading the technology and process transformation. She also held senior leadership positions in Canadian marketplaces where she implemented novel products and strategies. Additionally, Ms. Djurdjevic has served on the OSC's Market Structure Advisory Committee.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

