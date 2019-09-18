OSC Announces Speakers for Dialogue 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the agenda and preliminary list of speakers for Dialogue 2019: Regulation for Confidence and Growth. This year's event brings together financial industry leaders, senior regulators and investors to discuss collaborative strategies to drive efficiency and economic growth, while fostering market confidence.

Speakers will discuss the changing global economy, the impact of innovation, key market trends, and opportunities for Canadian businesses. Other topics of discussion include the future of securities regulation and streamlining regulation to reduce burden while benefiting investors.

The event will feature opening remarks by the Honourable Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Ontario, and a keynote discussion between OSC Chair and CEO Maureen Jensen and Stephen S. Poloz, Governor of the Bank of Canada. Governor Poloz will discuss his organization's approach to addressing emerging risks and maintaining a safe and effective financial system.

"As markets evolve, our focus is on adapting regulations to ensure Ontario businesses can thrive and investors are protected. Dialogue 2019 is an important forum for leaders, stakeholders, regulators and market participants to discuss the way forward," said Maureen Jensen.

Additional speakers include:

Ashley Alder , Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and Chair, IOSCO Board

, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission of and Chair, IOSCO Board Cathie Armour , Commissioner, Australian Securities & Investments Commission

, Commissioner, Australian Securities & Investments Commission Joe Brusuelas , Chief Economist, RSM US LLP

, Chief Economist, RSM US LLP Beata Caranci , Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, TD Bank Group

, Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, TD Bank Group Robert W. Cook , President and Chief Executive Officer, FINRA

, President and Chief Executive Officer, FINRA Eric Lascelles , Chief Economist, RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

, Chief Economist, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Tim Moseley , Vice-Chair, OSC

, Vice-Chair, OSC Elisabeth Roegele , Deputy President and Chief Executive Director Securities Supervision, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin)

, Deputy President and Chief Executive Director Securities Supervision, Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) Benjamin Tal , Deputy Chief Economist, CIBC Capital Markets

OSC Dialogue 2019 takes place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 and registration is now open. The event is expected to reach capacity, and attendees are therefore encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Media interested in attending should contact media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca.

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, visit the OSC website, subscribe to our event updates, and follow #OSCDialogue on Twitter.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

