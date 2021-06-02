OSC announces Seniors Expert Advisory Committee members for 2021-2022

TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the membership of its Seniors Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC) for the 2021-2022 term.

The SEAC advises OSC staff on securities-related policy, operational, education and outreach activities of the OSC that are designed to meet the needs of Ontario's older investors. OSC staff recognize the importance of consulting with a multidisciplinary group of experts who can provide staff with specialized input to support ongoing efforts and better understand the unique needs of older investors.

Chaired by Tyler Fleming, Director, Investor Office, the SEAC meets approximately four to six times per year, with members serving a one-year term.

The SEAC's members are:

Dr. Joe Bornstein

Arthur Fish

Harold Geller

Marta C. Hajek

Ken Kivenko

Jennifer Moir

Kavina Nagrani

Lindsay Rogan

Angela Salmon

Keith Sjogren

Laura Tamblyn Watts

Danielle Tetrault

James Turner

Alexis Wenzowski

Kimberly Whaley

Terri Williams

The Investor Office would like to thank former SEAC members Dr. Lee Anne Davies, Kelley Keehn,

Sidney Peters and Minal Upadhyaya for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

Biographical notes

Dr. Joe Bornstein

Dr. Joe Bornstein is the Managing Director and Founder of Health Innovations Group. He is a recognized leader in aging and geriatrics with a strong focus on issues related to aging, healthy retirements and prevention of elder abuse. Dr. Bornstein is a former Chair of Elder Abuse Ontario as well as Past-President of the Ontario Gerontology Association. He has also served on the boards of the Toronto Regional Geriatric Program and the Oshawa Senior Citizens Centres. Dr. Bornstein has conducted multiple planning and evaluation projects focused on improving programs for older adults.

Arthur Fish

Arthur Fish is a partner in the Tax group of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP and Manager of the Toronto Regional Family Wealth Counsel Practice. He has more than 25 years of experience working with elderly clients in both the public and private sectors and has deep expertise in issues related to mental capacity and estate planning. He previously worked with the Mental Competency Clinic at the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care, served as Chair of the Ontario Mental Health Foundation, and was a member of the Consent and Capacity Board.

Harold Geller

Harold Geller leads the Financial Loss Recovery Group of MBC Law Professional Corporation as an expert on legal issues affecting investors and insureds. He serves as Chair of the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments' Consumer and Investment Advisory Council and is an executive committee member of the Canadian Bar Association's Elder Law Section and the Ontario Bar Association's Elder Law and Insurance Committees. Harold is a member of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority's Consumer Advisory Panel and a former member of the OSC's Investor Advisory Panel.

Marta C. Hajek

Marta C. Hajek is the Executive Director of Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario (EAPO), a provincial, charitable, non-profit organization focused on supporting the implementation of The Ontario Strategy to Combat Elder Abuse. Prior to joining EAPO, Marta coordinated the rollout of the 211 Information and Referral Service in Ontario and served as the Executive Director of the Ontario Gerontology Association.

Ken Kivenko

Ken Kivenko is the President of Kenmar Associates, an investor advocacy organization, and is a prominent investor advocate with a focus on seniors' issues. Ken hosts a blog on his website, the Canadian Fund Watch, which informs and educates investors on investor protection issues. He is the Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Small Investor Protection Association, and a frequent contributor to regulatory consultations.

Jennifer Moir

Jennifer Moir is the founder of Age Well Solutions, which assists seniors, and their caregivers, in maintaining quality of life and independence and advises them through difficult life transitions and choices. With more than 25 years of experience in a professional caregiving and advisory role, she brings comprehensive and compassionate expertise to senior housing transitions, eldercare planning and counselling, service navigation, and coaching professionals to service aging clients and families. Jennifer is an Elder Planning Counselor, Certified Senior Relocation and Transition Specialist, and a Certified Health Specialist.

Kavina Nagrani

Kavina Nagrani is the founding partner of NIKA LAW LLP, a boutique estates and elder law firm in Mississauga. She is an experienced wills and estates lawyer, assisting clients with complex matters including financial elder abuse, power of attorney issues, mental capacity, guardianship, disputes involving multiple executors, or will challenges. She is a qualified Trust & Estate Practitioner recognized by the Global Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners. Kavina previously served on the Board of Canada's Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and as Chair of the Canadian Bar Association's Elder Law section.

Lindsay Rogan

Lindsay Rogan is the Managing Director of Rogan Investment Management Limited where she works with senior clients and their families dealing with planning, trust, estate, and tax issues. She is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada (PMAC).

Angela Salmon

Angela Salmon is an experienced securities lawyer and financial services professional with over 15 years of legal and regulatory experience. Angela is the CCO for RBC Phillips, Hager & North Investment Counsel Inc. and a Director of RBC Wealth Management Canada Compliance. In her roles, Angela provides extensive support and expertise on seniors' initiatives and complex senior client escalations. Angela also established and leads a Seniors & Vulnerable Client working group that reviews and monitors regulatory developments with a view to developing and implementing policies, guidance and training for client-facing staff in support of senior and vulnerable investors.

Keith Sjogren

Keith Sjogren is the Senior Consultant and Managing Director at Investor Economics. He leads many of the firm's consulting projects for major banks, insurance companies, asset managers and industry associations, including research services to the financial services industry. He is associated with the School of Public Policy and Administration at Carleton University and serves on the Investment Committee of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation.

Laura Tamblyn Watts

Laura Tamblyn Watts is the CEO of CanAge, Canada's national seniors' advocacy organization. She currently teaches at the University of Toronto, where she is also a Fellow of the Institute for Life Course and Aging. She serves on the Boards of IIROC, the National Initiative for the Care of the Elderly, Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario and PACE Independent Living. A lawyer called to bar in 1999, Laura is a past Chair of the Canadian Bar Association's National Elder Law section, where she currently serves as an Executive Member.

Danielle Tetrault

Danielle Tetrault is the Vice-President, Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer at IG Wealth Management. In these roles, Danielle has led a Seniors and Vulnerable Clients Working Group that reviews and monitors regulatory developments, industry trends and best practices to develop and implement policies, procedures, education and training resources to better serve and protect senior and vulnerable clients. She is a former member of IFIC's Vulnerable Investors Task Force.

James Turner

James (Jim) Turner is a corporate and securities lawyer with over 40 years of experience in the securities regulatory sector and private practice. Jim served as the OSC's Vice Chair for eight years prior to his retirement in 2015. His focus in recent years has been on issues many seniors face in retirement and is passionate about contributing his securities law knowledge and experience to understand where those issues may intersect with the securities regulatory regime.

Alexis Wenzowski

Alexis Wenzowski is the Executive Director of Hamilton Jewish Family Services, a multi-service agency that prioritizes advocacy, community education, and homecare support for multiple populations, including seniors. She has more than 15 years of professional experience working within government systems, with a specialized knowledge of building equity, promoting diversity and encouraging social justice. She is an Agency Member of Older Adults Centre Association of Ontario, which provides supportive resources and services to community-based older adult centres.

Kimberly Whaley

Kimberly Whaley is the Founder and Principal of Whaley Estate Litigation Partners, practicing in the areas of estates, trusts, fiduciary litigation, and elder law. She is a past Chair of the Ontario Bar Association's Trusts & Estates Executive and the Canadian Bar Association's Elder Law Section. She serves on the Expert Advisory Focus Group for the Law Commission of Ontario Law Reform Project, the Toronto Police Services Consultative Committee and is a member of CanAge. She consulted on the Law Commission of Ontario's recommendations on the "Last Stages of Life" project and is a distinguished fellow of the Canadian Centre for Elder Law.

Terri Williams, CFP®

Terri Williams is a financial literacy specialist with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services. Semi-retired, Terri consults and volunteers to enhance the financial capability of Canadians. She has held a variety of executive positions including Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility at Scotiabank and President of the OSC's Investor Education Fund, where she led the development and implementation of financial literacy resources and programs for investors, including seniors. Terri is a volunteer Board Member of the seniors housing charity Abbeyfield House Society of Lakefield, the monthly Mature Living columnist for the Lakefield Herald and a former member of IFIC's Vulnerable Investors Task Force.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at www.osc.gov.on.ca.

