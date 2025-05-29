OSC announces next steps on improving investor access to long-term assets

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced the introduction of a new OSC LaunchPad Long-Term Asset Fund Project aimed at bringing to market new investment fund products that provide exposure to long-term assets.

The LaunchPad project is an opportunity for the OSC to work with firms seeking to develop investment funds that would provide retail investors with exposure to this alternative asset class. In response to stakeholder comments on an OSC consultation paper published in October 2024, the LaunchPad project aims to consider novel exemptive relief requests to permit alternative investment fund structures that provide retail investors with exposure to long-term assets. At the same time, it will explore and require bespoke investor protection controls based on the specific details of each fund and product.

"The investment landscape is shifting, and retail investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios," said OSC CEO Grant Vingoe. "The LaunchPad project is supporting new and innovative financial products that can enhance market efficiency and provide new opportunities for investors. Through this work we are bridging the evolving needs of investors and the growth aspirations of firms, all with the support and investor protection oversight of the OSC."

The OSC encourages stakeholders to contact us regarding possible investment fund product structures that could increase opportunities for retail investor holdings of long-term assets while maintaining appropriate investor protections, and the exemptive relief that may be necessary to facilitate product launches.

The LaunchPad project represents a close collaboration between the Investment Management Division and Office of Economic Growth and Innovation at the OSC.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

In October 2024 the OSC announced a consultation on a new long-term asset fund product structure which aims to improve retail investor access to novel investment opportunities. The consultation proposes the creation of a new investment fund category, the Ontario Long-Term Asset Fund (OLTF), which would allow Ontarians to invest in assets they may not traditionally have exposure to. These assets include venture capital, private debt and equity, and infrastructure and natural resource projects. OLTFs could offer opportunities for more retail investors to participate in capital-intensive projects, while enabling businesses to lower funding costs and raise the capital necessary for growth.

