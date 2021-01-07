OSC Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC is an advisory committee to the OSC's Office of the Secretary. The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission's administrative tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch and Office of the Secretary also serve on the committee.

The Office of the Secretary would like to thank former SPAC members Daniel Bach, Susan Kushneryk, Ryan Morris, Bruce O'Toole and Laura Paglia for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

Incoming members are:

Karen Manarin RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team Doug McLeod Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Natalia Vandervoort TD Bank Group

Continuing members are:

Grace Knakowski Secretary to the Commission, Office of the Secretary, OSC (Chair of SPAC) Robert Blair Manager, Adjudication Legal Services, Office of the Secretary, OSC James Camp Camp Advocacy Adam Chisholm McMillan LLP David Conklin Goodmans LLP Derek Ferris Senior Litigation Counsel & Case Lead, Enforcement Branch, OSC Lara Jackson Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Craig Lockwood Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Brad Moore Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP David Sischy Groia & Company Professional Corporation Carolyn Slon Senior Legal Counsel, Office of the Secretary, OSC (secretary to SPAC) Johanna Superina Deputy Director, Enforcement Branch, OSC

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

