OSC Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 04, 2020, 10:31 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC is an advisory committee to the OSC's Office of the Secretary. The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission's administrative tribunal. The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch and Office of the Secretary also serve on the committee.

The Office of the Secretary would like to thank former SPAC members Andrea Burke, Andrew Gray, Shara Roy and Usman Sheikh for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

New incoming members are:

James Camp                   

Camp Advocacy

Adam Chisholm                

McMillan LLP

Craig Lockwood                 

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

David Sischy                       

Groia & Company Professional Corporation

Continuing members are:

Grace Knakowski         

Secretary to the Commission, OSC (Chair of SPAC)

Daniel Bach                  

Siskinds LLP

Robert Blair                   

Manager, Adjudication Legal Services, Office of the Secretary, OSC

Matthew Britton         

Senior Litigation Counsel and Head of Appeals, Enforcement Branch, OSC

David Conklin            

Goodmans LLP

Derek Ferris            

Senior Litigation Counsel and Case Lead, Enforcement Branch, OSC

Lara Jackson            

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Susan Kushneryk      

Hansell LLP

Brad Moore                 

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Ryan Morris                  

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Bruce O'Toole        

O'Toole Advocacy

Laura Paglia            

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Carolyn Slon             

Senior Legal Counsel, Office of the Secretary, OSC (secretary to SPAC)

Johanna Superina        

 Deputy Director, Enforcement Branch, OSC

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the OSC's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

