OSC announces new members of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee
Mar 01, 2023, 14:39 ET
TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).
The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal.
The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch, General Counsel's Office and Governance & Tribunal Secretariat also serve on the committee.
The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat would like to thank former SPAC members James Camp, Adam Chisholm, Craig Lockwood and David Sischy for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.
New members are:
Simon Bieber Adair Goldblatt Bieber LLP
Raphael T. Eghan Dentons Canada LLP
Samantha Gordon McMillan LLP
Anna K. Markiewicz Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
Cullen Price General Counsel's Office, OSC
Lauren Tomasich Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Continuing members are:
Grace Knakowski Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (Chair of SPAC)
Robert Blair Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC
Sarah A. Bowden Foreman & Company
Derek Ferris Enforcement Branch, OSC
Karen Manarin RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team
Doug McLeod Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
John Picone Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Carolyn Slon Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (secretary to SPAC)
Johanna Superina Enforcement Branch, OSC
Natalia Vandervoort Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Jonathan Wansbrough Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the Capital Markets Tribunal's website.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.
