OSC announces new members of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC advises the Governance & Tribunal Secretariat on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the Capital Markets Tribunal.

The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC's Enforcement Branch, General Counsel's Office and Governance & Tribunal Secretariat also serve on the committee.

The Governance & Tribunal Secretariat would like to thank former SPAC members James Camp, Adam Chisholm, Craig Lockwood and David Sischy for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

New members are:

Simon Bieber Adair Goldblatt Bieber LLP

Raphael T. Eghan Dentons Canada LLP

Samantha Gordon McMillan LLP

Anna K. Markiewicz Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP

Cullen Price General Counsel's Office, OSC

Lauren Tomasich Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Continuing members are:

Grace Knakowski Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (Chair of SPAC)

Robert Blair Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC

Sarah A. Bowden Foreman & Company

Derek Ferris Enforcement Branch, OSC

Karen Manarin RCMP, Toronto Integrated Market Enforcement Team

Doug McLeod Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

John Picone Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Carolyn Slon Governance & Tribunal Secretariat, OSC (secretary to SPAC)

Johanna Superina Enforcement Branch, OSC

Natalia Vandervoort Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Jonathan Wansbrough Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the Capital Markets Tribunal's website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor Inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)