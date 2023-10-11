OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2023–2025 term.

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms.

Effective October 20, 2023, the MSAC members are:

Andreas Park 

Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

Bryan Blake

MATCHNow

Cindy Petlock

Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Craig Hurl

Independent

David Lauer

Urvin Finance

Doug Clark

TMX Group

Irina Issakova

TD Asset Management Inc.

John Christofilos

AGF Investments Inc.

Laflèche Montreuil

Desjardins Securities

Mike Barclay  

Morgan Stanley Canada

Patrick McEntyre

National Bank Financial Inc.

Randee Pavalow

Independent

Tracey Stern

Canadian Securities Exchange


The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

