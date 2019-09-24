OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2019–2021 term.

The MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations in the Canadian markets. The MSAC will also act as a source of feedback to OSC Staff on the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in those markets.

"The Market Structure Advisory Committee brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we look forward to continuing to receive valuable input from the committee," said Susan Greenglass, Director, Market Regulation at the OSC.

Effective October 1st, 2019, the MSAC members are:

Kevin Sampson TMX Group Dan Kessous Nasdaq Canada Martin Piszel Omega ATS Robert Gouley Omers Capital Markets Kelly Reynolds Hillsdale Investment Management Katie Gouinlock Vanguard Investments Canada Ryan Riordan Queen's University Stephen Bain Independent Daniel Schlaepfer Select Vantage Canada Nick Savona ITG Jeff Varey RBC Capital Markets Alex Perel Scotia Capital David Hecht TD Securities Rizwan Awan BMO Capital Markets Laflèche Montreuil Desjardins Securities Mark Wilkinson Citadel Securities Canada

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

