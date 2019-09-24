OSC announces Market Structure Advisory Committee members

Ontario Securities Commission

Sep 24, 2019, 10:47 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2019–2021 term. 

The MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations in the Canadian markets.  The MSAC will also act as a source of feedback to OSC Staff on the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in those markets. 

"The Market Structure Advisory Committee brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we look forward to continuing to receive valuable input from the committee," said Susan Greenglass, Director, Market Regulation at the OSC. 

Effective October 1st, 2019, the MSAC members are:

Kevin Sampson    

TMX Group

Dan Kessous         

Nasdaq Canada

Martin Piszel           

Omega ATS

Robert Gouley          

Omers Capital Markets

Kelly Reynolds           

Hillsdale Investment Management

Katie Gouinlock           

Vanguard Investments Canada

Ryan Riordan               

Queen's University

Stephen Bain                

Independent

Daniel Schlaepfer          

Select Vantage Canada

Nick Savona                   

ITG

Jeff Varey                        

RBC Capital Markets

Alex Perel                 

Scotia Capital

David Hecht               

TD Securities

Rizwan Awan                   

BMO Capital Markets

Laflèche Montreuil          

Desjardins Securities

Mark Wilkinson              

Citadel Securities Canada

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca; For Investor Inquiries: OSC Contact Centre, 416-593-8314, 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free)

