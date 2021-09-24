OSC announces Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee members

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC) for the 2021-2023 term. 

The IFTAC provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation in the investment funds and structured products space. The IFTAC advises OSC staff on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime and highlights opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.

Chaired by Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products, the Committee meets four times a year with members participating for two-year terms.

The Committee members are:

Shalomi Abraham                           

Invesco Canada Ltd.

Steve Banquier                               

TD Securities Inc.

Carlos Cardone                               

Investor Economics - ISS Market Intelligence

Mario Cianfarani                             

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc.

Aidan Coulter                                 

Fundserv Inc.

Thomas Di Stefano                         

Fiera Capital Corporation

Brad Gerster                                   

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

Alan Goldhar                                  

Durham College

Matthew Graham                            

RBC Global Asset Management

Elsa Li                                             

CI Global Asset Management

Robert Lemon                                 

CIBC World Markets Inc.

David M. Morrison                         

Morrison Financial

Florence S. Narine                          

AGF Investments Inc.

Anne Ramsay                                 

EMJ Capital Ltd.

Gillian Seidler                                 

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Michael Thom                                 

CFA Societies Canada

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

