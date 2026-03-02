Notice - PETER MICHAEL DEEB and CANADIAN INVESTMENT REGULATORY ORGANIZATION and ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION, File No. 2026-10

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing to consider the application dated February 26, 2026, made by Peter Michael Deeb to review decisions of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dated April 14, 2025, and February 3, 2026.

The hearing will be held on March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated March 2, 2026, and the Application dated February 26, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]